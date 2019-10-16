The Masked Singer Reveals the Skeleton—And the Judges Were Right

Fox
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 6:23 PM
Despite some truly LOL-worthy guesses for some of the competitors in week four, two of the judges actually nailed who the performer under the Skeleton was on The Masked Singer.
Spoilers follow!
Paul Shaffer, the co-creator of the Blues Brothers and the band leader who was by David Letterman's side for decades, was under the mask. Sorry Ken Jeong, it wasn't Martin Short, despite the clues that convinced the good doctor it was the comedy legend. Hey, Short and Shaffer are friends.
After he revealed his identity, Shaffer said being on The Masked Singer was far nuttier than being by Letterman's side.
"It gave me a chance to try songs that I never thought I could pull off in real life," Schafer said. As for the judges guessing his identity early on, Shaffer said, "They had my number from the very beginning. I don't know why I even bothered."
Week 1 Clues: "intimate evenings with egg," strong on the outside, vulnerable on the inside, coming on this show is a bit of a leap, years of being on top of the pyramid, going for the gold, always eggs-tra and does enjoy a good sparkle
Visuals: snow globe, swan, dreamcatcher, creepy dolls, a skateboard
Songs: "Just Dance"
Week 1 Clues: Every day is cheat day, but life wasn't always this chill, caught a lot of flack for doing what he loved most, his parents had their doubts, believed in his ridiculous dream and turned his fantasy into reality, has over a billion reasons to be proud of his hard work, used to performing in front of millions of people, now in a "different kind of mask," says he's sweet and everybody loves him
Visuals: Lots of money, karate, headphones, emojis
Songs: "Old Town Road"
Week 2 Clues: The setting was a forest, lots of talk about family, especially the father. Cookbooks were shown. Lots of talk about strength.
Song: "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)"
Clues: He's the face of his field, but he's had a health scare and lost a parent and has now realized life is short. He wants to tell his own stories and leave the safety of his nest behind. Doesn't just hang out with rockstars, but is one.
Song: "I Would Do Anything For Love"
Week 4 Clues: Lots of talk about being overshadowed and in the background, pulling strings and conducting. Now he's in the spotlight...and revealed as Paul Schafer.
Songs: "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet.
Week 4 Clues: She had a squeaky clean image and an amazing career that spanned all areas, including music and TV. Now she doesn't have to pretend anymore and she's got her voice...and butt. She never went actually went to prom, but she did on TV. Judges guessed Tayana Ali, Raven-Symone and...Christina Aguilera.
Song: "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood.
Week 4 Clues: When she first started out, she was a hood rat but a "powerful wizard" brought her to Hollywood. She never had any connections and came from humble beginnings. She wanted to be a doctor and even began studying.
Songs: "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins
Week 4 Clues: More references to once being on top, and primetime, and now they're flipping the script. Once served fast food.
Songs: "Stitches" by Shawn Mendes.
Week 4 Clues: Lots of London visuals and talk of once being at the height of their career. Everyone knew her name, but when she tried to spread her wings, she lost everything. Breakdowns and breakups followed, as did a lot of alone time in hibernation. They even had a butterfly tattoo.
Songs: "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi.
Week 3 Clues: Some say she blossoms in every field she plants herself in, being a flower was a "natural arrangement," she cooks, she crafts, has a clothing line. Does everything to the nines, doesn't even go to the grocery store without lipstick and pumps on, but doesn't have makeup on under the mask. Ready to have fun and be free after sowing the seeds of this empire with her bare hands. "This legend is here to be a vision of love on this stage."
Song: "9 to 5"
Guesses: Patti LaBelle was trending on Twitter after viewers heard the Flower's voice
Clues: Has always been told she's not pretty enough, not smart enough, not funny enough. A news report says her career is over. Her "hit list" includes classroom bully, comedy club owner, Hollywood casting director, exes, the press, and herself. Wants to sing for those of us who dared to be different, doesn't need a permission slip to be who she is, everything is not black and white, signs read "I'm not your secretary"
Song: "The Middle"
Clues: A comic book bedtime story, works best at night, dabbled in many genres from Doogie to Doubtfire, lived two different lives—his on-air superhero persona who lives to entertain, and then who he is at home
Song: "This Love"
Best guess: Wayne Brady! He's played Neil Patrick Harris' brother on HIMYM and worked with Robin Williams many times on Whose Line Is It Anyway, on which he dabbled in many genres. He's also a fantastic singer.
Week 4 Clues: There were visuals of magic and the American flag, and he said he wears his heart on his sleeve and is a big softie at his core. There was also a reference to not running with the bulls. He once went to rehab.
Songs: "Rainbows" by Kacey Musgraves
Week 1 Clues: "Spin Your Wheel" game show, had a lifetime of drama, family feud, lots of family gossip, born into the limelight, has a southern accent, has been through so much
Visuals: ham, pumpkin, skull, police car, gavel, dog with mail, scorpion, bridge, baseball bat
Songs: "Holding Out For a Hero"
Week 1 Clues: Gotta look your best in order to perform your best, "pigskin under the Friday night lights," rose to fame almost overnight by being a hungry competitor, chose Rottweiler because he was bitten by one as a kid, wants to show the doubters it's not over, ready to take a bite out of the competition
Visuals: grooming station, "fantasy champion" ring
Songs: "Maneater"
Week 1 Clues: Loves getting dolled up but it's only once a year, wishes people knew her for more than one thing, spends so long in exile when she could "dish out" more talents to make the world smile, more than an expert in delicious treats, here to jazz up her career
Visuals: public storage, "30," old black and white TV, measuring cups, sugar
Songs: "High Hopes"
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on Fox.
