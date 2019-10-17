Prep for Holiday Guests With Gilt's 50% Off Luxury Bedding & Bath Sale

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 3:00 AM

You can really tell a lot about a person by how they keep their bed. The bigger, the cozier, the more throw pillows and blankets neatly stacked atop, are all signs showcasing a person who enjoys their life and prioritizes comfort, health and wellness above all. With the impending holiday season on our minds, do you have your holiday bedding in order? Lucky for us, Gilt is having a massive bath and bedding sale on all luxury brands—from Missoni, Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren and Mike + Ally—just in time for the holidays!

Whether you are in the market for a Sofia Cashmere bathrobe or dying for a set of Two Spoons sheets, now's the time to get your Netflix-and-chill together before the cold weather comes. 

Here are eight of our favorites below.

Linum HomeTextiles Alev Terry Stripe Hooded Bathrobe

Dry off or lounge in style with this terry stripe hooded bathrobe. Perfect as a gift or treat yourself for your next vacation!

Luxury Bed and Bath
$152
$60 Gilt
Taymor Crystal Mirror Toothbrush Holder

Add some art deco to your bathroom with this elegant toothbrush holder.

Luxury Bed and Bath
$25
$16 Gilt
Taymor Towel Ladder

Sometimes simple is just what the decorating goddess asked for! Corner your towels on this classic towel ladder.

Luxury Bed and Bath
$50
$25 Gilt
Missoni Home 2pc Viviette Towel Set

Whimsical meets functional with these bright Missoni towels that are picture perfect ready for any bathroom in your home.

Luxury Bed and Bath
$116
$50 Gilt
Safavieh Faux Glistened Mink Throw

Snuggle takes on an entirely new meaning with this faux mink creamy throw blanket

Luxury Bed and Bath
$281
$119 Gilt
a & R Cashmere 3pc Cashmere & Wool-Blend Travel Set

This chic and stylish cashmere travel set includes a blanket, eye mask, and travel bag in rich raspberry for the jet-set gal-on-the-go!

Luxury Bed and Bath
$379
$200 Gilt
Belle Epoque Cirus Heavy Weight Down Comforter

Cuddle up in something that lasts! This heavy weight feather down comforter will transform your next Netflix and chill.

Luxury Bed and Bath
$402
$200 Gilt
Belle Epoque Cirus Soft Fill Down Pillow

Catch dreams in comfort with this feather down pillow that'll elevate every cat nap in the foreseeable future!

Luxury Bed and Bath
$94
$60 Gilt

Check out our favorite coffee table books and coziest fall decor

