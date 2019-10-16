Teresa Giudice Reveals She ''Hooked Up'' With a Man in RHONJ Sneak Peek

The tea has been spilled!

Teresa Giudice is giving Real Housewives of New Jersey fans an even closer look at her personal life, including her relationship with Joe Giudice. For a refresher on the couple's current romance, they are still married. However, the 47-year-old recently landed in his home country of Italy last week, after a court recently granted him his request to leave an ICE detention center and the U.S. to await the result of his deportation case appeal.

Understandably so, the mom-of-four wasn't thrilled over the news.

Now, in a sneak peek for the upcoming season of RHONJ, Teresa is opening up more than ever before about her relationship with Joe. What's more? The teaser trailer also highlights the fitness guru letting loose, having fun and showing off a hunky shirtless man on her phone... who is not her husband.

In fact, the reality TV star's brother, Joe Gorga, confronts her and her longtime friend, Tony, and asks them if they were "messing around." To which Tony responds, "we might've kissed."