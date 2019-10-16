Stormi Webster and True Thompson Are the Cutest Pumpkins in the Patch

Stormi Webster, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian are fully in the fall spirit.

With October in full swing, a visit to the pumpkin patch is practically mandatory—especially when you're a youngster. Not to fret, three of the famous Kardashian kiddos did not miss out this year. As evidenced by Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post, the makeup mogul paid a visit to a farm with her famous daughter and her two cousins.

In the snaps the reality star shared on social media, Jenner posed with her only child, who was adorably donning a pumpkin-printed outfit. In another snap, Stormi and True sat atop a tractor with the former behind the wheel. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also captured her little one picking a pint-sized pumpkin. In a shot shared on her Instagram Story, the three tots were all in the same frame as they picked pumpkins.

"Let the festivities begin," Jenner declared in a caption.

"My little pumpkins!!!" grandma Kris Jenner commented.