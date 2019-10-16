How Cody Simpson Became Young Hollywood's Go-to Boyfriend Even Before Romancing Miley Cyrus

So it's official.

With one Instagram story, or one acronym, really, Miley Cyrus firmed up her current status with longtime pal Cody Simpson, informing her followers that her "BF" was "coming to visit me @ the hospy" where she was being treated for tonsillitis.

Not always a fan of labels, the She Is Coming artist is eagerly embracing this one after severals years of viewing the Aussie pop star as a friend. "She's always been a fan of his, but the timing now is different and feels right," a source tells E! News, in light of her finished fling with Kaitlynn Carter and his single status. "She's happy to have him around, and it's good for now."

And why wouldn't it be with the 22-year-old singer checking off many of Cyrus' boxes, as she pointed out in another social media post lauding his age, Australian pedigree and oh-my-god-did-you-see-those abs. A swimming fanatic, he has the kind of six-pack that caused Cyrus, 26, to comment, "Need. Oxygen. Can't. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship." And this is a woman who spent a decade staring at Liam Hemsworth.