Don't Ask Former Friends Star Paul Rudd About Friends

by kelli boyle | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 8:48 AM

Paul Rudd

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ReedPOP

Could this be any more shocking?

During Radio 1 Breakfast's "Unpopular Opinions" segment on Wednesday, Paul Rudd admitted he hasn't seen a majority of Friends, the mega-hit show he guest-starred on for two seasons

The news came after a fan called in to argue that How I Met Your Mother is actually better than the '90s sitcom. "I have a bit of a biased perspective on this one, I think," the actor said with a laugh. "And I'm really not so familiar with the episodes."

Then, the shocking reveal. "I actually even haven't even seen every Friends episode," he said.

But wait, there's more. When asked how many episodes he has seen, Rudd—who played Phoebe's boyfriend Mike—couldn't even say. "I don't know," he shared. "Not that many. I never watched."

It's hard to believe the 50-year-old hasn't binged every season on Netflix like the rest of us!

Watch

Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram…You're Welcome!

Or perhaps, he prefers to follow the cast IRL rather than online. After all, the beloved crew keep melting fans hearts with their Friends reunions.  

Most recently, Jennifer Aniston made her Instagram debut with an epic selfie with co-stars Courteney CoxMatthew PerryLisa KudrowMatt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too," Aniston captioned the post. "HI INSTAGRAM."

Now, pivot to the video above and check out what other unpopular takes Rudd has.

