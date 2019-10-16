A$AP Rocky Isn't "Embarrassed" by His Sex Addiction

A$AP Rocky says he's a sex addict and has been "for some time."

The 31-year-old rapper opened up about the topic in a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Untold Stories of Hip Hop.

"I was always a sex addict," the celebrity told interviewer Angie Martinez in a teaser obtained by TMZ.

When asked to clarify from what age, the artist replied, "like probably junior high."

"I was horny," the "F--kin Problems" star continued. "I aint even had no sperm in my testicles yet, but I literally just was horny."

After hearing his response, Martinez questioned his use of the words "sex addict."

"I've been a sex addict for some time, yeah," A$AP continued.

"Since then?" the Power 105.1 DJ asked.

"I presume so," he said. "These are things that people stay away from [and] they don't like to admit. I can't be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don't do nothing that I'm not proud speaking of."