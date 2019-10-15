Jessica Mauboy Confirms She’s Engaged to Themeli Magripilis

It's time to pop a bottle!

Jessica Mauboy is engaged to her longtime partner Themeli Magripilis, she announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

"The love of my life proposed to me in his family's home town of Kalymnos, Greece on the beach at sunset. We are so happy," the 30-year-old singer posted. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you for all the love."

Mauboy can be seen wearing a stunning diamond engagement ring in the loved-up couple shot.

"Congrats Jess!!!!" fellow Australian Idol alum Guy Sebastian shared in the comments. "Congratulations beautiful woman," Megan Gale wrote, while Bindi Irwin added "Congratulations" with a heart.