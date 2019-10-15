Jessica Mauboy Confirms She’s Engaged to Themeli Magripilis

It's time to pop a bottle!
Jessica Mauboy is engaged to her longtime partner Themeli Magripilis, she announced on Instagram on Wednesday.
"The love of my life proposed to me in his family's home town of Kalymnos, Greece on the beach at sunset. We are so happy," the 30-year-old singer posted. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you for all the love."
Mauboy can be seen wearing a stunning diamond engagement ring in the loved-up couple shot.
"Congrats Jess!!!!" fellow Australian Idol alum Guy Sebastian shared in the comments. "Congratulations beautiful woman," Megan Gale wrote, while Bindi Irwin added "Congratulations" with a heart.
The announcement follows reports the pair were engaged after Magripilis posted a photo of Mauboy wearing a diamond ring with the caption "My paradise" on his private Instagram.
The couple, who both grew up in Darwin, started dating in 2009 after meeting on a night out.
In August, Mauboy addressed rumours there would be a wedding on the way in an interview with Kyle & Jackie O.
When Kyle Sandilands asked, "Have you organised a wedding for this boyfriend yet, whose been hanging around for a long time now?" the "Little Things" singer replied, "I legit haven't had any time to pull that stuff together!"
Mauboy told News Corp that she realised the soccer player was 'the one' during a trip to Greece with him.
"Out of all the moments we have had together it was a realisation that yes, I am going to be with him for the rest of my life, whether or not I have the ring," she explained in 2016. "I know deeply how amazing he is, how he is with my family and they are with him. And he's so hot."
This year has been a huge one for Mauboy, who is set to drop her fourth studio album, Hilda, on October 18.
Congratulations to the happy couple!