Here's How The Bachelorette Australia Intruder Ryan Knew Angie Before the Show

‘Must love dogs' is at the top of Angie Kent's wish list for a partner on The Bachelorette Australia.

It's no coincidence that intruder Ryan Anderson, who's known as AussieDogGuy to his 35.5K Instagram followers, enters the series in episode 3 with an adorable pack of pooches.

The 32-year-old island caretaker is passionate about rescue dogs, just like Gogglebox star Angie. Ryan has another huge advantage over the other contestants in the mansion: he already knows the Bachelorette.

In a promo for Wednesday's episode, a shocked Angie says to the camera, "Wait, am I dreaming something? Oh my God. I know this guy!"