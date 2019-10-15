Savannah Chrisley Proudly Shows Off Her Dramatic New Haircut

New hair, don't care!

Savannah Chrisley is feeling fierce and fabulous after showing off her dramatic new 'do on Instagram. While the 22-year-old reality TV personality was already part of the short hair club, she's now rocking a chic pixie cut!

"Ladies...," she began her social media caption. "Do what YOU want to do. Don't base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc on a man and what HE wants. It's our world and they just live in it."

Preach, girl!

In addition to the inspirational message behind her haircut, Savannah closed her statement with a Rihanna quote—and we all know that bad gal RiRi is the queen of confidence and not giving a you know what.

"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.—Rihanna," she shared.