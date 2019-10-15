Every Fabulous Look From Kate Middleton's Royal Tour of Pakistan

Kate Middleton is serving looks during her and Prince William's five-day tour of Pakistan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially kicked off the tour on Monday, Oct. 14, where the couple was greeted by Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Pakistani Air Force base in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad.

Their five-day tour of Pakistan is meant to improve relationships between the U.K. and Pakistan. The pair will also be attending several programs meant to empower young people and organizations that help ensure their access to quality education — particularly for young girls and women.

"The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis, and hearing more about their aspirations for the future," read a statement released by The Palace.

While kicking off the first day of the tour, Middleton was spotted wearing a gorgeous blue ensemble by Catherine Walker that gave us major Princess Diana vibes. She paired the ombre, cowl neck gown and trousers with nude Rubert Sanderson heels striking a resemblance to a dress that Princess Diana wore during her 1996 visit to Pakistan.

On the second day of the tour, the Duke and Duchess visited the Islamabad Model College to learn about the work of Teach for Pakistan — an organization that recruits and trains young professionals for a two-year fellowship in which they teach low-income schools. During their visit, on Oct. 15, Middleton paired nude ballet flats with a periwinkle shalwar kalmeez and dupatta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan.

So far, Middleton has been experimenting with a lot of blue and emerald green hues — and we're loving it.