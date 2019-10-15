Shakira Teases Super Bowl Performance as a Celebration of ''Latin Culture'' and ''Women''

Only 110 more days until we get to see Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the 54th Super Bowl Pepsi halftime show in 2020.

But who's counting?

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Shakira joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 to discuss new music, where she's drawing inspiration from for new material, her upcoming documentary, motherhood — and of course, the cultural impact the halftime show will have as it marks the first time the two Latina artists take the stage together.

"I've always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl," Shakira told Lowe. "It's like the holy grail of the entertainment industry. It's a sports event, but it has huge relevance for us artists, and I think it's going to be fantastic."

The Colombian singer also shared how Jay-Z approached her to discuss the possibility of sharing the stage with the Hustlers actress and "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer.

"Jay Z called me and he asked me if I wanted to be a part of that, and of course, I didn't hesitate," she said during her Apple Music Beats 1 interview with Lowe via FaceTime. "He mentioned that Jennifer was also involved, and I feel that it's going to be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S., and who has been born and raised in the U.S. And I think in a way, I feel that I'm representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who almost barely speak English."