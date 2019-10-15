Queen Elizabeth II and Duchess Camilla Make Rare Joint Appearance

The royals are changing things up!

Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, made a rare joint appearance on Tuesday to commemorate the 750th anniversary of Westminster Abbey's reconstruction.

Her Majesty wore a gray coat with fuchsia accents for the outing and accessorized her look with a matching hat. As for the duchess, she donned a pale blue dress with a stylish fascinator.

The Very Reverend Dr. John Hall greeted The Queen upon her arrival, and the Westminster Sub Dean, the Venerable David Stanton welcomed Camilla. The royal pair then made their way into the service, which was attended by more than 2,000 people. Following the procession, a bouquet of roses was presented to the monarch and laid on the shrine of St. Edward the Confessor.

The Queen and Camilla were gifted with flowers at the end of the 45-minute service by a 10-year-old attendee and her 9-year-old brother, respectively.