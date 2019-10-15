Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Sweet Moments With Students During Pakistan Tour

Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 5:20 AM
Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire
Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the Islamabad Model College on the second day of their royal tour of Pakistan.
During their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge learned about the work of Teach for Pakistan—an organization that recruits and trains graduates and young professionals for a two-year fellowship in which they teach in low-income schools. They also stopped by a few classrooms, where they met with students and teachers. For instance, they chatted with a few kindergarteners and enjoyed taking part in their activities. In addition, they spoke with a group of teenage girls about the importance of education.
"This part of the visit is really important to us, the issue of girls and education," Kate said.
The royals also spoke about future ambitions, and a student asked William what he hoped to pursue when he was their age.
"Actually, I changed a lot as I got older, but I always wanted to fly," he said. "I was flying for a while actually. I love flying. I feel very free, [and] I like learning a skill. I enjoy that. I can relate the science of what you do."
At one point during the discussion, a 14-year-old student named Aima told the duke the students were "big fans" of his mother Princess Diana.
"Oh, that's very sweet of you," William said. "I was a big fan of my mother, too. She came here three times. This is my first time, and it is very nice to be here and meet you all."
Later on, William spoke about the importance of young people learning about mental health. William and Kate have championed mental health initiatives along with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the U.K.
"In the UK, we're trying to make sure mental health is part of education, as well," William told a teacher.
Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire
After visiting the school, the royals headed to Margalla Hills National Park, where they spoke about sustainable development goals and met with schoolchildren learning about environmental protection. At one point, the couple was shown a slideshow of various animals found in the forested park. When a picture of a lizard popped up onto the screen, William noted that his son, Prince George, "would love that."
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Kate wore a periwinkle blue traditional kurta with trousers and a scarf by local designer Maheen Khan for the outings. She later changed into a green tunic by Catherine Walker, white trousers by Khan and a scarf by Satrangi for a lunch with Pakistan's Prime Minster Imran Khan. She accessorized her latter look with earrings by Zeen.
In addition, the royals met with President Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi.
The duke and duchess are touring Pakistan for a total of five days. To learn more about the first day of their trip, click here.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?