Demi Lovato Gets New Tattoo in Honor of "Special Angel" Friend After His Death

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 5:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Demi Lovato, Tattoo

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Fabletics

Demi Lovato has some new ink—and it has a very special meaning.

The singer got a new tattoo to honor her late friend, Thomas, who recently passed away. Lovato had the letter "T" written in a delicate script font tattooed on her forearm. The sentimental tattoo is placed above the large rose tattoo she got back in 2015.  

She shared a picture of her new tat on Instagram and gave her late pal a touching tribute.

"A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel. Love you forever," Lovato wrote on Monday night. "Thank you for the ink @rafael_valdez.. it's beautiful and I'm so grateful for this."
 
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer revealed that her friend had passed away on social media, expressing that she was "devastated" from the unexpected loss.
 
"Addiction is NO joke.. heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease," she said on her Instagram story. "I'm crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss."

Photos

Demi Lovato's Year of Rebuilding

"Please hold your loved ones tight," she continued. "Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss."

Demi Lovato

Instagram

Lovato, who has been open about her struggles with addiction in the past, also encouraged her followers to seek help if they're in a similar situation. "If you or someone you know is struggling please know it's okay to ask for help," she wrote.
 
Our thoughts go out to Demi during this difficult time.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Tattoos , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Death
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.