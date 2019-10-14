Why Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's TV Reunion Is "Perfect"

It's a dynamic duo pop culture fans can't stop buzzing about.

While Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon shared the small screen together during a few episodes of Friends, it's been more than a decade since the pair collaborated on a special project.

Luckily, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show was an opportunity these two ladies couldn't pass up on.

"We talked about doing a movie probably 10 years ago but we never got a handle on what we wanted to do and this emerged and it was kind of perfect," Reese shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi exclusively.

In The Morning Show launching November 1 on Apple TV+, Jennifer and Reese not only star in the series, they also serve as executive producers. It's a huge opportunity for two stars who have been told at one point in their careers that their time in Hollywood was limited.