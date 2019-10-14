Kylie Jenner Reunites With Travis Scott to Enjoy ''Family'' Time With Stormi Webster

Family first, always.

Time and time again, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scotthave proven that Stormi Webster is their utmost priority. When Travis was on his Astroworld tour, Kylie and Stormi were right there beside him. Not to mention the fact that Kylie built an entire nursery in the Kylie Cosmetics offices so that she's never too far away from her little one. Honestly, the list can go on.

So it's no surprise that these two stars are constantly carving time out of their busy schedules for their baby girl, even though they are "taking space apart."

A source tells E! News that Travis, Kylie and Stormi spent the Sunday together at the makeup mogul's Calabasas home. "They got along well and were so happy being a family with Stormi," the insider shares. "It looked like nothing has changed with them."