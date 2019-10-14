You Won't Believe the Affordable Salon Eva Mendes Gets Her Hair Cut

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 1:53 PM
We're hair for this!
We wouldn't be lying if we said Eva Mendes is one of the few Hollywood stars who has remained down-to-earth, despite her major celebrity status. Case in point: On Monday, the 45-year-old actress and fashion mogul took to Instagram to reveal that she enjoys getting her hair cut at the ultra-affordable establishment, Supercuts.
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you—the Lost River actress is seriously a fan of the salon franchise! "Ok this is a terrible angle but thought you guys would like to know that yea, I stop into @supercuts every once in awhile," she captioned her social media post. "Y que?! (and what?!)."
Mendes even shared a selfie of herself for proof of her whereabouts. In the candid pic, she's seated on the salon chair with damp hair and wearing a black barber cape, which has the company name embroidered on the piece.
Eva Mendes Reminisces Over the $15 Dress She Wore to Her First Toronto International Film Festival
It's unclear if the fashion mogul is simply getting a trim or if she's going for an extreme chop. Whatever hairstyle she decides to go with, we're sure it will be nothing short of fabulous.
This isn't the first time Eva has showed off her down-to-earth side.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for New York & Company
Just last month, she reminisced about the $15 dress she wore to her first-ever Toronto International Film Festival. "My first time at TIFF. No stylist. Dressed myself," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her dazzling coral gown. "This vintage dress cost me like $15. My own bag and jewelry."
She continued, "I wasn't doing a "red carpet pose". No I don't long for that time, I just liked the simplicity of it all."
Of course, the 45-year-old star is also known to rock her own (affordable) fashion pieces from her New York & Co. line. In fact, she recently slipped into a fun and flirty floral-printed design from her fall collection when she had a rare date night with her longtime love, Ryan Gosling.
"They were both pretty happy to be going out for dinner," an eyewitness previously told E! News of the couple's dinner date. "They held each other's hand pretty tight from the restaurant to their car by the valet."
It's safe to say Eva is really just like us!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?