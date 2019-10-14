Little Giants, 25 Years Later: What the Stars Are Up to Now

The Little Giants are all grown up!

Pegged to be the Bad News Bears or Mighty Ducks for football, the comedy found Ed O'Neill and Rick Moranis starring as polar opposite brothers facing off against one another with their respective pee-wee teams, the fiercely talented Cowboys and the Giants, an underdog team of misfits. (We'll give you one guess as to which team ends up winning the big game in the end.)

Though it was considered a box office disappointment after its release in October 1994, Little Giants has gone on to become a cult classic in the 25 years since, with Becky "Icebox" O'Shea becoming an inspiration for young girls and the film helping cement Devon Sawa's status as the ultimate '90s heartthrob. (Plus, did you know Little Giants was inspired by a McDonald's Super Bowl commercial that Steven Spielberg found so compelling he decided to help turn it into a feature film originally called A Perfect Season?)