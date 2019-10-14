Everything Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Whirlwind Romance Gave Us—Including "BDE"

And for Pete and Ariana's romance, we're so thankful...

Following a whirlwind summer romance and engagement, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson announced their breakup on Oct. 14, 2018. Yes, the Earth has rotated around the sun 365 times since the infamous couple called off their engagement, which happened less than one month after they officially began dating. But for that brief period of time, from May through October, the public could not get enough of the singer and the comedian's relationship. Every tattoo was documented (and then later covered up). Every Snapchat was archived. Every outing was photographed. Every interview with Pete included a bite from him about how damn lucky he was.

"I'm still convinced she's blind or hit her head really hard," Davidson cracked in an interview with Variety. "Something is going to happen, and she's going to be like, 'What the f--k is this thing doing around?' For right now, it's rocking."

Until, you know, it wasn't rocking just two months later. While their love ultimately wasn't built to last, their relationship's legacy has lived on, with Ariana and Pete gifting us with a few substantial pop culture moments that have proved to withstand the cruel hands of time.