Pretty Little Love: Inside Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel's Romance

Turns out Shay Mitchell is a good secret keeper.

Because when the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed she was expecting this June, the general reaction from the public was a collective, "Huh. How about that." (Mixed with the obvious joy and excitement for the star.) Because not only did most people not have an inkling the actress was pregnant, the more casual of fans might not realize that she was in an awfully serious relationship.

Which was pretty much the point. Mitchell had been dating former VJ Matte Babel the better part of three years at that point. And while they weren't exactly hiding their romance, making the occasional cameo on each other's Instagram feeds, they weren't broadcasting it either.

"As much as I am active on social media," she noted while revealing her pregnancy in the first episode of their YouTube series Almost Ready. "I still consider myself to be pretty private."