Timothée Chalamet Loved Working With a "Bunch of Australians" on Netflix’s The King

Timothée Chalamet found himself surrounded by Aussies when playing Prince Hal, the reluctant heir to the English throne, in Netflix's The King.

Co-writer Joel Edgerton stars as booze-soaked knight John Falstaff, while Ben Mendelsohn shows up as Hal's ailing father, King Henry IV.

And, as if there weren't enough Aussies in the mix, The King was directed by David Michôd of Animal Kingdom fame and produced by Liz Watts.

"I felt like I was jumping into this creative Australian spaceship," 23-year-old Chalamet told the crowd at the Sydney premiere. "I felt like we were a bunch of hippies. A bunch of Australians and a young American playing an English king. It felt pretty f--king cool."