Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Take Romance to New Heights as They Touch Tongues in Bed

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Oct. 13, 2019 7:48 PM
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are getting into the Halloween spirit.
The celebrity pair seems to be kicking back and enjoying each other's company, because on Sunday night, the Australian singer posted a quick video of him and the "Slide Away" singer lying in bed. What's more? They took their blossoming romance to new heights as they touched tongues and cuddled.
The 26-year-old star kept things extremely casual and appeared to be wearing only lingerie for their late-night hangout. She donned a comfy grey Calvin Klein bra, while Cody bared it all for the 'gram and was shirtless.
Moreover, the dynamic duo are definitely getting into the spooky spirit, as they used the Joker filter in the Instagram Story. In fact, earlier this week Cody told E! News that he's been wanting to see the Todd Phillips thriller movie and was thinking about possibly dressing up as the character for Halloween.
"We're trying to think about costumes right now," he said at the Tiffany & Co. launch of the new Tiffany Men's Collections. "I have no idea. I really want to go see the new Joker movie because I'm a really big fan of the Health [Ledger] version. I've done that for Halloween a couple of times, so I was thinking of going and seeing that and maybe doing...I don't know. I have no plans."
In recent weeks, the two have been inseparable. Just this morning, they were spotted grabbing coffee together at Blue Bottle Coffee in Studio City. On Saturday, they enjoyed brunch in the same area with Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus.
"They seemed really at ease," an eyewitness told E! News about their afternoon hangout. "Miley and Cody seem like old time friends, very comfortable."
And it seems things are moving fast for the pop stars, as the "Mother's Daughter" singer referred to Cody as her "BF" after he visited her in the hospital earlier this week.
A source previously told E! News that the 26-year-old star is going with the flow and enjoying things with the Australian singer.
The news of their blossoming romance comes after Miley split with Kaitlynn Carter, whom she was with for a little over a month this past summer. Additionally, the "Slide Away" singer and her longtime partner, Liam Hemsworth called it quits after less than one year of marriage back in August.
