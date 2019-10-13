Justin Bieber Shows Off the Special Necklace He Made for Wife Hailey

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Oct. 13, 2019 6:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Justin Bieber continues to shower his wife with lovely gifts.

The 25-year-old Canadian singer is certainly enjoying that married life with model, Hailey Bieber. So much so that he recently put his fashion designer skills to use and gifted the 22-year-old star with a super special necklace that he created.

"I made her necklace," he shared on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of Hailey posing with her custom jewelry piece. However, the necklace wasn't as flashy as one would expect. If anything, Justin's design was a simple (yet striking) piece that perfectly complemented his wife's casual-chic outfit.

The necklace appeared to be made with bright yellow and brownish-black beads. The Calvin Klein model accessorized the piece by wearing it with her "Wifey" pendant by XIV Karats and small gold hoop earrings.

Of course, the model's custom-made gift by her pop star husband is probably just the first of many.

Photos

Celebs at Hailey and Justin Bieber's Wedding

At the end of September, the two lovebirds tied the knot in a lavish second wedding ceremony in South Carolina. While the famous duo first got married at a courthouse in New York City in 2018, they exchanged their vows in front of close friends and family.

As of late, the couple has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos of their big day, including the several wedding dresses Hailey donned for the ceremony and reception. The model slipped into a custom Off-White lace gown designed by Virgil Abloh. Additionally, her veil was unforgettable and one-of-a-kind. "Till death do us part," read along the bottom of her veil.

For the reception, Hailey wore a custom Vera Wang Bride Collection number that accentuated her curves. The silk charmeuse gown also featured a plunging back, a hand-draped sleeve and criss-crossing strap in the back.

Hailey's final piece was a halter dress that she also wore during the reception.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Bieber , Celebrities , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.