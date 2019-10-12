The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Marries Longtime Love Paul DiGiovanni

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock
Hot off the press! The Bold Type's Katie Stevens is officially a married woman.
The 26-year-old actress and 31-year-old Boys Like Girls guitarist and music producer, Paul DiGiovanni, said "I do" in front of loved ones just outside of Nashville," E! News can confirm.
After knowing each other for nearly six years, the two lovebirds got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2018, and now they're husband and wife.
"When someone asks if you're engaged and you flash them some sparkle. love you endlessly @paulblg thanks for wanting to be my Valentine forever! ♥️," wrote Stevens on her Instagram caption, announcing their engagement at the time.
According to People, the actress wore a "form-fitting, long-sleeved Flora gown and L'Dezen jewels" on her big day.
"Our first date was five-and-a-half years ago. After dating for a couple months, I knew [he was going to be] my husband," Stevens told People ahead of her wedding day. "From the second that I met him up until now, he's made me feel special and more than enough every single day."
It sounds like the two were always meant to be.
Stevens paid tribute to her family by finishing off her bridal look with the same veil her mother wore to her wedding and her great-grandmother's crown, People reports.
The actress also shared with the publication that she kept husband DiGiovanni in mind when saying "yes to the dress."
"He's seen me in so many red carpet looks and gowns and everything in between, but I wanted to look like the girl he's in love with [on our wedding day]," Stevens told People.
Instagram
The Bold Type star was also accompanied by her fellow co-stars including Dan Smyers and Meghann Fahy (who plays Sutton Brady on the show).
Stevens was sung down the aisle by Fahy and close friend Betty Who.
Others in attendance were Modern Family's Sarah Hylandand her partner Wells Adams, actress Olivia Holt, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Chloe Bennet, and Good Trouble actress Molly McCook.
Ahead of the wedding ceremony, her friends and co-stars took to Instagram to share photos and videos expressing their excitement for their dear friend Stevens.
Congrats to the happy couple, we can't wait to see Stevens' wedding dress!
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.