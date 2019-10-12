James Middleton Reveals He Underwent Therapy With Kate Middleton and Their Family

Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton's younger brother James Middleton opens up about his depression in an new interview and reveals that they both took part in his family therapy sessions.

The 32-year-old had revealed his mental health battle in January in an essay written for The Daily Mail. He wrote that he sought help in December 2017. In an interview with The Telegraph, posted on Saturday, James said he underwent almost a year of cognitive behavioral therapy and that 18 months ago, all of his family members, including Kate, 37, joined him for some of the sessions.

"And that was actually, a very, very big thing," he said. All of them [attended]. Not necessarily at the same time, but either individually and [sometimes] together. And that was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working. And I think the way the therapy helped me was that I didn't need my family to say, 'What can we do?' The only thing they could do was just come to some of the therapy sessions to start to understand."