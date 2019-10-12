Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown Show Major PDA in NYC

Liam Hemsworthand Dynasty actress Maddison Brown are showing more than a little bit of PDA.

It's safe to say that things are definitely heating up between the Australian stars. On Thursday night, the two were spotted kissing on the lips—while the actor put his hand on the actress' behind, and sharing a warm embrace while walking the streets of New York City. It appears that the rumored couple stopped for a quick PDA session after grabbing a drink at The Flower Shop bar and viewing a show at the Alley Cat amateur theater.

For the date night, Maddison sported a classy navy blue long-sleeve shirt and slacks, while Liam went for a more casual look in black jeans and a navy blue bomber jacket.

This is the second time the pair has been seen together, the first being their lunch date in NYC's West Village.

In all, the recent outings have proved two things to fans; the first being that they make for a rather fashionable duo and the second is that they're very comfortable with showing PDA.