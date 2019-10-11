Jeffree Star Calls Cosmetics Robbery a ''Targeted'' Attack on Him and Shane Dawson

In Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star's latest YouTube video there was drama, drama and more drama.

For one, the series begins with Shane in crisis mode as he issues an apology for a past joke in which he said that he committed sexual acts with his act. "The whole internet thinks I f--ked my cat," he laments to his friends.

But Shane's scandal is totally forgotten about when Jeffree sends a voice memo to Shane to tell him that $1 million worth of makeup has been stolen from his facility. He says, "When it rains it pours, right? I woke up today and $1 million of product was stolen from my warehouse last night. We believe that it was an inside job and I'm in full panic mode."

The plot thickens, however, when Jeffree says he believes that he and Shane are being "targeted" by potential enemies. "Some people just do not want to see us win."