Hailey Bieber Is Our Hero for Pairing Sneakers With Her Wedding Reception Dress

Hailey Bieber had the ultimate outfit for her wedding reception.

In late September, the model tied the knot with beau Justin Bieber for the second time in a lavish South Carolina ceremony. While Hailey and Justin first wed at a courthouse ceremony in New York City in 2018, this time around, the couple said "I do" in front of their family and closest friends. For her walk down the aisle, Hailey donned a gorgeous gown by Off White, custom designed by Virgil Abloh. The lace dress was complete with a long veil, along with a message that read, "Till death do us part."

After the ceremony, it was time to party! For the reception, Hailey wore custom Vera Wang Bride Collection. Deciding on a light ivory bias cut silk charmeuse asymmetric cowl neck gown with a plunging back, hand draped sleeve and crisscrossing strap accent at the back. In a photo posted to Hailey's stylist Maeve Reilly's Instagram, the bride can be seen sharing a laugh with her husband in the stunning dress.