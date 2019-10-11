Mandy Moore Has a Music Career to Remember—and It's Inspired a New Series

Mandy Moore's career has been quite the walk to remember and now it's inspiring the small screen.

Nearly two decades before the star brought Rebecca Pearson to life on This Is Us, Moore was a Florida-based teenage singer with a hit single, "Candy." The track and her platinum debut studio album launched her as a pop star in the millennium era of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson.

While Moore forged a path in movies and TV shortly after with roles in hits like The Princess Diaries, A Walk to Remember and Chasing Liberty, she also kept the music coming in the 2000s with six studio albums in total.

Nowadays, fans know her best as the matriarch of the Pearson clan, which has earned her an Emmy and Golden Globe nod. But, that's not all. According to multiple reports, the multi-hyphenate is putting on her executive producer hat for a drama series inspired by her own career.