Jane Fonda Arrested While Protesting Climate Change in Washington, D.C.

Jane Fonda has been arrested in Washington, D.C.

On Friday morning, the 81-year-old actress and activist was leading a demonstration on Capitol Hill, demanding urgent action in the climate change crisis. Amid the protest, Fonda was arrested, handcuffed and placed in a police van, video posted to social media shows.

"Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol," Eva Malecki, a spokeswoman for the Capitol police said Friday, via The Hollywood Reporter. According to Malecki, the individuals were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

It was just yesterday that Fonda took to her website to speak out about her "Fire Drill Fridays" protests, inspired by Greta Thunberg.

"Inspired by Greta and the youth climate strikes as well as Reverend Barber's Moral Mondays and Randall Robinson's often daily anti-apartheid protests, I've moved to Washington, D.C. to be closer to the epicenter of the fight for our climate," Fonda wrote. "Every Friday through January, I will be leading weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to demand that action by our political leaders be taken to address the climate emergency we are in. We can't afford to wait."