Everything You Forgot About Look Who's Talking

Admittedly, the premise was convoluted.

High-powered accountant Mollie (Kirstie Alley) learns she's expecting her married lover's baby. When he (charmingly) tells her he's opting out of fatherhood, the stress send her into labor and careening into the back of taxi driver James' cab.

Despite the obvious meet-cute setup, she and James (John Travolta) fumble about en route to their obviously intended happily ever after. Oh, right, and the whole thing is narrated by a surprisingly verbose and articulate baby named Mikey (voiced by Bruce Willis).

Inane? A bit. But Amy Heckerling's comedy, released exactly 30 years ago today, introduced topics that weren't entirely mainstream in 1989. Mollie's decision to remain every bit the career woman was revered while blue-collar cabbie James was shown to be a capable caregiver back in a time when dads were celebrated for "babysitting" their own offspring. And despite receiving just a 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the flick topped the box office its initial weekend, eventually netting nearly $300 million worldwide, and spawned two sequels, a short-lived television series and the enduring friendship of Travolta and Alley.