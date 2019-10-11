All About Liam Hemsworth's New Love Connection Maddison Brown

Liam Hemsworth is moving on from his relationship with Miley Cyrus.

The Hunger Games star, who confirmed his split from the "Slide Away" singer in August, was spotted on a date with actress Maddison Brown on Thursday. E! News obtained photos of the smiling duo entering a subway station together in New York City.

This is the first time Hemsworth has been spotted out and about with a possible new love interest since his breakup with Cyrus. After the split news was announced, the actor took to Instagram to speak out about his relationship status.

"Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Hemsworth wrote to his fans in mid-August. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."