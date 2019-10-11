Stormi Webster Steals the Show in a Tour of Kylie Jenner's Lavish Office

YouTube
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 8:29 AM
YouTube
Kylie Jenneris making her dreams come true—all under one roof.
On Thursday, the reality star and makeup mogul took millions of her fans on a virtual tour of her expansive Kylie Cosmetics office via a newly dropped YouTube video. During the 16 minutes of footage, Jenner proudly takes viewers into the extensive work space, beginning with a lobby that screams the star, down to customized M&M's emblazoned with her face from her famous Paper photo shoot. From the signature lips logo on the front doors to the neon "Kylie" sign, there's no confusion over where we are.
Beyond the front area, there's a central hallway with a side counter stocked with copies of the Kardashian-Jenner family's various magazine covers. On another wall, Jenner's many signature lip kits are arranged by color for a standout display.
There are meeting rooms for Kylie to gather with her team or for family use and a kitchen and dining space to accommodate employees' cravings, including fridges stocked with beverages, pink plates and bowls (on theme, of course), accoutrements for coffee and even an alcohol station—per request from Kris Jenner. "Of course," Kylie quipped.
But, what does the founder of the brand keep in her office? A vase of money flowers from Alexander Wang is a standout piece as is a framed black-and-white photo of Jenner with her firstborn mounted on the wall.
"I have it in here just because she is really my biggest motivator without even knowing it," she said. "She motivates me every day to work harder and be a better person, so I just have her in here because I'm just obsessed with her."
In addition to the expected office rooms, Jenner has created a one-stop shop of sorts for everything Kylie Cosmetics, from a "show room" with her many products on display to an editing room and studio for shooting YouTube videos.
If a photo shoot is on the schedule, there are "glam rooms"—for hair and makeup, of course, as well as a fitting room, green room, a bathroom with a walk-in shower and a photo studio for when whoever is ready to strike a pose.
And, if there's cause for celebration, a vending machine stocked with Moët & Chandon mini champagne bottles is close by.
Little Stormi Webster was also not far away from her famous mama (as Jenner noted, "She does spend a lot of time here.") The star took the camera inside her daughter's playroom, right by her office, where the youngster was in her crib. "Rise and shine," Kylie sang to her. Needless to say, the adorable tot immediately stole the show and became the highlight of the behind-the-scenes tour.
See it all for yourself in the video above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?