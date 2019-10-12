Total Control's Deborah Mailman on Playing Complex Characters and Why She'd Be a "Terrible" Politician

Deborah Mailman is at the top of her acting game but there's one thing she still struggles with when the cameras start rolling: the walk and talk.

For ABC's political drama Total Control (October 13, 8.30pm) Mailman found herself striding through the corridors of Canberra's Parliament House with a lot to juggle.

"One thing, funnily enough, that I'm not so great at is prop acting. I'm really terrible at it," the 47-year-old told E! News with a laugh. "Having to carry a briefcase, have 1000 folders under my arm and have a phone conversation while walking down a corridor in heels, I felt like I was tapping my head and rubbing my belly."

In her first—and long overdue—lead role, Mailman plays Alexandra Irving, a gutsy Indigenous woman whose heroic response to a gunman on a domestic violence rampage captures the eye of the Australian Prime Minister (played by Rachel Griffiths, also an executive producer). It's not long before the Prime Minister asks Alex to take up a seat in the Senate.

Ahead of the six-part series (originally titled Black Bitch), E! News caught up with Mailman to talk about her incredible performance and why she'd never get into politics.