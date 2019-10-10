amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The celebs were out in full force.

Wednesday, October 10 marked the return of the annual amfAR Gala in support of The Foundation for Aids Research. A cause near and dear to many people's heart, and an event that helps raise money to find a cure. Since it began, amfAR Gala Los Angeles has raised more than $14 million for amfAR's lifesaving research programs.

This event is always a star-studded occasion, with many A-List celebs turn up to show their support for the cause, and this year is no different. This years event took place at Milk in Los Angeles and celebrities like Tom Ford, James Corden, Katy Perry, Paris Jackson and Heidi Klum were a few of the chairs for the event. Christina Aguilera was set to perform and Gwyneth Paltrow was an honoree. Talk about star power!

When it came to red carpet glamour, everyone put their best foot forward.