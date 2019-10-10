The Bachelorette Australia 2019 Eliminations: Who Went Home?

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 5:50 PM

The Bachelorette Australia

Ten

After prioritising "dogs before dudes", Angie Kent is ready to meet Mr Right. 

Australia's new Bachelorette has 20 eligible men to choose from, including charmer Carlin, sunflower-toting Timm and BMX stunt rider Matt

Asked by E! News if she finds love at the end of the series, Angie played coy. "All I can say is that I was very, very happy," she teased. "You'll just have to wait and see."

Since every rose has a thorn—and not every bachelor is a perfect match for the former Gogglebox star—Angie is tasked with whittling down the competition each week.

Find out who was sent packing without a rose below!

Jess, The Bachelorette Australia

Ten

Episode 2: Jess

After being called out for his comments about Angie (and the entire female population), local politician Jess was sent home without a rose. We didn't shed any tears over this exit. 

Warwick, The Bachelorette Australia

Ten

Episode 2: Warwick

The construction supervisor chickened out when it was his turn to dress up in the farmyard photoshoot and decided to leave the mansion.

Josh, The Bachelorette Australia

Ten

Episode 1: Josh

Mobile zoo operator Josh had the most memorable occupation but one of the least memorable times in the Bachelor house and left in ep. 1. 

Oliver, The Bachelorette Australia

Ten

Episode 1: Oliver

So long, Oliver, we hardly knew you! 

