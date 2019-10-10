The Bachelorette Australia 2019 Eliminations: Who Went Home?

After prioritising "dogs before dudes", Angie Kent is ready to meet Mr Right.

Australia's new Bachelorette has 20 eligible men to choose from, including charmer Carlin, sunflower-toting Timm and BMX stunt rider Matt.

Asked by E! News if she finds love at the end of the series, Angie played coy. "All I can say is that I was very, very happy," she teased. "You'll just have to wait and see."

Since every rose has a thorn—and not every bachelor is a perfect match for the former Gogglebox star—Angie is tasked with whittling down the competition each week.

Find out who was sent packing without a rose below!