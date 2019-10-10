Kevin Hart Breaks His Silence More Than a Month After Car Crash

by Corinne Heller & McKenna Aiello | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 4:44 PM
Kevin Hart is speaking out.
On Sep. 1, the 40-year-old actor, comedian and father of three suffered major back injuries in a crash in the Los Angeles area. Hart, who was a passenger in the vehicle, his own 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, was hospitalized for 10 days before being discharged to undergo physical therapy at a rehabilitation facility.
In a new statement released through his attorney and obtained by E! News, Hart addressed the two other individuals, 28-year-old Jared Black and 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, who were also involved in the violent crash.
"I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery," he shared.
Several weeks ago, after Hart was released from the hospital, the star's wife Eniko Hart, with whom he shares a son, gave a positive update about the actor's condition.
"He's doing well, thank you," she told paparazzi. "We're just taking it one day at a time...He'll be back on track in no time."
Meanwhile, attorney Andrew Brettler remarks that despite recent reports of his professional comeback, Hart is not officially "back to work." Instead, we're told Hart only shot promos for the upcoming Jumanji sequel for a few hours this past week.
Explains Brettler, "Hart has not been in full costume for these shoots and he's not walking much for them either—sitting through most of the day—even though he can walk on his own. Hart doesn't anticipate going back to work full time until early next year, assuming everything stays on track with his physical therapy."
Nathan Congleton/NBC
As we've previously reported, the incident took place at 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 1 on a notoriously dangerous route leading into Malibu, Calif. Hart was seated on the front passenger side of the vehicle when it veered off Mulholland Highway, went through a fence and landed in a ditch. According to a collision report obtained by E! News, Hart's injuries were cited as "major," Black's as "major" and Broxterman's as "minor."
While the cause of crash is still under investigation by CHP, authorities have previously said they do not suspect alcohol as a contributing factor.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?