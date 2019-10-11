From Breaking Bad to Sex and the City: When TV Shows Spawn Movies

If the last few years have proven anything, it's that "the end" on TV rarely means what it used to.

While the revival craze of late has seen shows like Will & Grace, Last Man Standing, Fuller House and Roseanne return to the small screen with most, if not all of their original casts in tact for new seasons of shows long thought dead—or season, in the case of the latter, which quickly became The Conners because, well, you know why—to say nothing of the countless reboots of classic IP, like One Day at a Time, Charmed and Lost in Space, reinvented with new casts for a new generation, there's another path to life after death for beloved series that's picking up considerable steam: the sequel film.

In 2019 alone, we've already gotten two of them, with HBO finally giving Deadwood fans closure this past May and PBS fans getting one last trip to the iconic Downton Abbey last month, with the third, and perhaps most highly-anticipated, arriving on October 11 with the debut of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Netflix and in limited theatrical release.

The film, which picks up after the stunning events in the seminal AMC series' series finale and was written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan, follows Aaron Pauls Jesse Pinkman as he recovers from the torture he escaped while attempting to evade capture, blamed for the shootout facilitated by a dead Walter White (Bryan Cranston) that made his escape possible.