Matt Lauer's Rape Accuser Brooke Nevils Slams Him for "Victim Blaming"

Brooke Nevils, the former NBC employee who accused fired Today show co-host Matt Lauer of raping her, says his statement of denial of her accusations constitutes "victim blaming."

Her allegations are detailed in a new book, Catch and Kill, by journalist Ronan Farrow. She claims he forced her to have anal sex in a hotel room after a night of drinking in Sochi, Russia, where they covered 2014 Olympics. She said, "It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent. It was nonconsensual in that I said, multiple times, that I didn't want to have anal sex."

Lauer, who NBC News had fired in 2017 over alleged sexual misconduct, said in a lengthy statement on Wednesday that he and Nevils had had consensual sex and that the two continued an affair back in New York while he was married. His wife has since divorced him.

"There's the Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades, and there is the Matt Lauer who this morning attempted to bully a former colleague into silence," Nevils said in a statement to NBC News, in response to Laure's denial of her allegations. "His open letter was a case study in victim blaming… I am not afraid of him now, regardless of his threats, bullying, and the shaming and predatory tactics I knew he would (and now has) tried to use against me. The shame in this story belongs to him."