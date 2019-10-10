Becca Tilley x Macy's Is Your New Favorite Fall Collection

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 10:47 AM

Becca Tilley Macy's

Fall is here and we love it! When the season changes and we pull out our favorite fall booties and chunky sweaters, every now and again it's nice to switch up your usual staples with a few new transitional pieces to segue into autumn in style. We're talking structural garments that can take on the crispness of October without having to compromise with a heavy coat. If you're feeling stumped on how to tackle your in-between-season swag, Bar III has teamed up with fashion and lifestyle influencer Becca Tilley on a limited-edition capsule collection for fall that's sure to kick your closet into high gear.

From the most adorable gingham shorts suit sets (yes, we said shorts) to the most fab party dresses, there's an #OOTD for every occasion. 

Here are five of our favorites below.

Becca Tilley X Leopard-Print Handkerchief Hem Dress

Give your look a glam edge with this satin animal print wrap dress with a cowl back and handkerchief hem polish. Would look killer with a neon nail polish

Becca Tilley x Pleated Faux-Leather Pants

Channel the 80s with these pleated and tapered faux leather pants. Take them to edgy new heights with these PVC patent leather stilettos

Becca Tilley x Double-Breasted Duster

This chic coat features a double-breasted two-tone collar that is sure to wow the masses at your next gathering. Give it an extra pop of color with MAC's russian red lipstick

Becca Tilley x Victorian Puff-Sleeve Top

Take a walk on your romantic side with this puffy sleeve blouse with elongated cuffs. Would pair oh-so-nicely with a suede ankle bootie

Becca Tilley x Powersuit Gingham Blazer & Belted Shorts

Blaze your own trails in this gingham blazer with matching belted shorts. Add a fun eyeshadow and hit the town! 

Shop the entire Bar III x Becca Tilley collection at Macy's

