Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Break Up for Good After Reaching Point of No Return

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 9:01 AM
It's over for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley.
While the two have been on and off again for quite some time, a source told E! News the reality stars are calling it quits for good.
"They both are acknowledging the relationship is over," the insider said. "They are looking at this incident as a no turning back point. Both Ronnie and Jen now clearly see being together is not in the best interest of their daughter [Ariana Sky]."
While the source said the two currently "have a loosely enforced custody agreement" in which "they split time 50/50," the insider claimed this will "definitely change."
"A more solid arrangement will have to be put in place in the coming weeks," the source continued. "They will be in family court over custody."
The news came just a week after the duo attended a launch party for Ronnie's Verge Products CBD line in West Hollywood. There, the celebrities packed on the PDA. The Jersey Shore star also told E! News the two were "good now" and suggested fans don't see their true relationship play out on TV.
"Me and Jen have a strong love for each other," he said at the time. "What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things. They ask why do we stay with each other? And it's because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don't see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see."
Just a few hours later, Ronnie was arrested on the suspicion of kidnapping and felony domestic violence following a reported altercation with Jen. He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.
"The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo," his attorney told E! News via a statement on Saturday. "We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded."
An emergency protective order was also issued. Per multiple reports, Ronnie is able to visit with his daughter but must stay at least 100 yards away from Jen.
"Jen is the victim of a crime," her attorney told E! News earlier this week. "She is cooperating with police authorities, and she is continuing to do that. Her concern is to protect herself and her daughter. She is going to do what is necessary to protect her daughter's interests and health."
TMZ was first to report the split.
