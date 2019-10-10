Regina King Has the Best Advice for When You're Feeling Stuck

Thomas Whiteside
Regina King understands the power of progress.
As the cover star of Marie Claire's November 2019 issue, the Oscar nominee offered up her helpful philosophy on moving forward.
"What's next, you know? I'm very good at choosing what needs to stay with me and what things need to be let go of," she told the magazine. "Sometimes we can get so caught up in the moment and we don't ever leave that moment, and that's how some people get stuck. I don't know if you ever heard me say, 'Comfort zones are where dreams go to die.'" We're listening, Regina!
The actress has most recently followed her own advice with her latest role. "Sister waited until she was almost 50 to be a superhero," she told Marie Claire of her upcoming performance as Sister Night in HBO's Watchmen. "It's something I've always wanted to do, you know, be a woman physically kicking ass."
After more than 30 years in the industry, life has turned out a bit differently from the three-time Emmy winner's original dream. "My desire to be a career actor was not always my desire," she shared with Marie Claire. "I thought I was going to be a dentist. It's funny because I've dated only one guy with not-so-great teeth, and I dated him for a minute. I never said anything, and after we broke up, he gets his teeth fixed...I run into him and he's wearing Invisalign."
Whether it be dentistry or Hollywood, it's clear King has always followed her ambition, much like another famous woman. "What is the best way I can summarize [ambition]? Beyoncé comes to mind, just because she's a perfect example of dreaming out loud without living too loud."
And, of course, getting out of that comfort zone.
Marie Claire's November issue hits newsstands on Oct. 17.