The Bachelorette Australia's Angie Kent Reveals Unusual Dating Requirements: No Feet, No Belly Button

Angie Kent isn't a regular Bachelorette, she's a cool Bachelorette. But even though the former Gogglebox star seems totally chill on camera, she still presented Ten with a set of off-limits dates for her suitors before appearing on The Bachelorette Australia.

"My no-go zones—because I've lived in the jungle [on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!] and rescued dogs and lived with a man with Down syndrome, so I've seen a lot of stuff—my no-go zones for dates are nothing to do with my feet and belly button," she told The Project panel on October 9, ahead of the season premiere.

When co-host Tommy Little tried to clarify if she meant no one could touch her feet or belly button, she simply said: "I just know how funny the dates can get on The Bachelorette—[no] choccy baths, no massages."