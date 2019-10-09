Coleen Rooney vs Rebekah Vardy: Breaking Down the Internet's Most Buzzed-About Feud

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are giving the Real Housewives franchise a run for their money.

Before today, these two women were otherwise entirely unknown in the realm of American pop culture. Some soccer fans might recognize them as the wives or girlfriends, aka WAGS, of football players Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy, who play on the England national team. Or, maybe, social media users came across their Instagram profiles.

Regardless, Coleen and Rebekah are now on everyone's radar thanks to Coleen's expert sleuthing skills.

This story begins on a sunny Wednesday morning, when Coleen publicized accusations against Rebekah. Coleen's followers woke up to find a lengthy note on her social media profiles, detailing how she found out Rebekah was selling stories about her life to The Sun newspaper. In the ominous and downright salacious statement she explains, "For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories."