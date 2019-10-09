Ann Curry Says She Believes Woman Who Accused Matt Lauer of Rape

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 2:16 PM
Ann Curryis speaking out about the accusations leveled against Matt Lauer.
The former Today show host is standing by Lauer's accuser, Brooke Nevils, after Lauer contested the allegations made against him in an open letter. She writes on Twitter, "Brooke Nevils is a credible young woman of good character. She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent. I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart."
Ann's tweet from today mirrors the same statement she made in January 2018. In what was her first interview since her shocking departure from the morning news show, the star said that she was "not surprised by the allegations" made against Matt. "But I can say, because you're asking me a very direct question, I can say that I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed," she claimed. "I think it would be surprising if someone said that they didn't see that. So, it was verbal sexual harassment."
After Lauer's letter was released, NBC News and MSNBC Chairman Andy Lack told colleagues, "In the past two years we have taken significant steps to improve our culture and ensure we have a workplace where everyone feels safe and respected, as well as protected in raising claims. Since then, we've required all NBC News employees to complete in-person workplace behavior trainings and we've significantly increased awareness of the ways employees can report concerns—anonymously or otherwise."
In addition to her comments on the work environment, Curry somewhat addressed the rumors surrounding her exit from the morning show. Over the years, there was speculation that she was "forced" out of her role by Lauer, but Ann stated she didn't "want to cause more pain" by speaking about it.
She added, "You know, you should ask someone else. I'm to the one to ask about that. Because I don't know what was all behind it. I do know that it hurt like hell. It wasn't a fun moment."
And while she may hold some hard feelings, she doesn't rejoice in his downfall. "I'm not a vengeful person. I know what it's like to be humiliated," Curry said. "I just don't want to play a part in anyone else's humiliation."
Moreover, Ann later said in a separate interview with Stephen Colbert that she felt it was wrong to "celebrate" when "a lot of people have suffered."
Matt's accuser has many of the women from Today standing by her side. During a brief segment on Today, hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who replace Lauer as Savannah's co-host, said that they support Brooke Nevils. "You know, this is shocking and appalling, and I honestly don't even know what to say about it. I want to say that we—I know it wasn't easy for our colleague Brooke [Nevils] to come forward then. It's not easy now. And we support her and any women who come forward with claims. It's just very painful for all of us at NBC and who are at the Today show. It's very, very, very difficult," Guthrie told viewers.
According to Variety, Nevil's accusations of rape at the 2014 Sochi Olympics will be shared in Ronan Farrow's yet-to-be released book, Catch & Kill.
Neither NBC News nor E! News has seen a copy of the book. Lauer has also denied the allegations.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
