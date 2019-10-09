Your Favorite Celebrities Are Exploring Food and Culture for Netflix's Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Do you have room in your life for another food TV show? How about one featuring Chrissy Teigen, Kate McKinnon, Seth Rogen and Lena Waithe? Thought so.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, a new four-part Netflix series with David Chang, features the award-winning chef traveling around the world with the aforementioned celebrity guests. Each episode, Chang and a celebrity pal explore a single city, its culture and its cuisine. In a release, Netflix said as Chang and friends learn about each city, "they also uncover new and surprising things about themselves."