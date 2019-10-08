Natalie Imbruglia Welcomes Her First Child: “My Heart Is Bursting”

Natalie Imbruglia is one proud mum!

The Australian singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the birth of her first child, a baby boy.

"Welcome to the world..Max Valentine Imbruglia," the 44-year-old shared along with a snap of his tiny hand in hers. "My heart is bursting."

Imbruglia's famous friends were quick to share messages of support. "Welcome Max and congratulations Nat!" Kylie Minogue posted, while Tina Arena wrote "Congratulations Natalie... welcome Max." Lisa Origliasso added "Congratulations to both of you angel."