Natalie Imbruglia Welcomes Her First Child: “My Heart Is Bursting”

Natalie Imbruglia is one proud mum!
The Australian singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the birth of her first child, a baby boy.
"Welcome to the world..Max Valentine Imbruglia," the 44-year-old shared along with a snap of his tiny hand in hers. "My heart is bursting."
Imbruglia's famous friends were quick to share messages of support. "Welcome Max and congratulations Nat!" Kylie Minogue posted, while Tina Arena wrote "Congratulations Natalie... welcome Max." Lisa Origliasso added "Congratulations to both of you angel."
In July, Imbruglia announced she was pregnant with help from IVF and a sperm donor.
"I'm expecting my first child this Autumn," the Torn singer shared on Instagram. "For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor-I won't be saying anything more on that publicly."
In the lead-up to her son's birth, Imbruglia shared small snippets of her pregnancy journey with her 332K Instagram fans. In August, she posted a cosy snap of her lazing on the couch with her dog captioned "Bonding with #bump," while she shared a photo of her growing baby bump while recording in the studio last month.
Imbruglia's pregnancy announcement coincided with the news she was also working on a new album.
"I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can't wait to share these new songs with you all!!" she shared on Instagram. "I'm so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I'm going to be a mum!"
Imbruglia, who was married to Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns from 2003-2008, has also previously dated Friends star David Schwimmer and musician Lenny Kravitz.
Congratulations to the new mum!