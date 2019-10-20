What to Wear to the Races: 9 Stylish Spring Racing Dresses and Jumpsuits for Every Budget

E! Illustration
by Winsome Walker | Sun., Oct. 20, 2019
Giddy up!
Spring racing season is finally here, and whether you're heading to the Melbourne Cup, Derby Day or Oaks Day, it's the perfect time to treat yourself to a new outfit.
We've done the hard work for you and picked out a selection of on-trend dresses, jumpsuits and suits to wear trackside, from dainty florals to bold, block colours. Finish your look with a fascinator, oversized hat or headband and voilà, you're race-day ready!
See our top spring racing picks below, ranked from budget to baller.
Turns heads with this double-breasted blazer dress from Missguided in one of this season's prettiest shades.
This pastel look ticks off a few trends in one. Lace? Check! Long sleeves (as well as a hint of midriff)? Check, check!
Florals? In spring? You bet. Get multiple wears out of this affordable floral number by pairing it with a white tee for a more relaxed look.
Perfect for Derby Day, this sleek jumpsuit has everything: an elegant asymmetrical neckline, a sleek silhouette and an on-trend wide leg.
For a race-day winner, look no further than this dreamy pastel strapless dress from Kookai.
Nail the feminine Oaks Day brief with these separates from Sheike.
Place your bets on this monochrome midi dress that is giving us major liquorice allsorts vibes.
Time to suit up! Add some structure to your race-day look with this Manning Cartell mint blazer and pants combo.
Hey, big spender! Pair this romantic Zimmermann swing dress with a knee-length boot or simple nude pump.
