What to Wear to the Races: 9 Stylish Spring Racing Dresses and Jumpsuits for Every Budget

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Oct. 20, 2019 11:41 PM

Spring Racing

Giddy up! 

Spring racing season is finally here, and whether you're heading to the Melbourne Cup, Derby Day or Oaks Day, it's the perfect time to treat yourself to a new outfit.

We've done the hard work for you and picked out a selection of on-trend dresses, jumpsuits and suits to wear trackside, from dainty florals to bold, block colours. Finish your look with a fascinator, oversized hat or headband and voilà, you're race-day ready!

See our top spring racing picks below, ranked from budget to baller. 

BUDGET: $

Missguided Neon Blazer Dress

Turns heads with this double-breasted blazer dress from Missguided in one of this season's prettiest shades. 

ECOMM: Spring Racing
$79.95 The Iconic $80.99 Missguided
PrettyLittleThing Dusty Blue Long Sleeve Lace Bodycon Dress

This pastel look ticks off a few trends in one. Lace? Check! Long sleeves (as well as a hint of midriff)? Check, check!

ECOMM: Spring Racing
$85 PrettyLittleThing
ATMOS&HERE Larelle Dress

Florals? In spring? You bet. Get multiple wears out of this affordable floral number by pairing it with a white tee for a more relaxed look.

ECOMM: Spring Racing
$89.99 The Iconic

BUDGET: $$

Forever New Elora Asymmetric Neckline Jumpsuit

Perfect for Derby Day, this sleek jumpsuit has everything: an elegant asymmetrical neckline, a sleek silhouette and an on-trend wide leg. 

ECOMM: Spring Racing
$159.99 Forever New
Kookai Florida Strapless Dress

For a race-day winner, look no further than this dreamy pastel strapless dress from Kookai. 

ECOMM: Spring Racing
$220 Kookai
Sheike Pink Ditzy Floral Top & Skirt

Nail the feminine Oaks Day brief with these separates from Sheike.

ECOMM: Spring Racing
$119.95 Top $149.95 Skirt

BUDGET: $$$

BY JOHNNY. Piano Stripe Bias Midi Dress

Place your bets on this monochrome midi dress that is giving us major liquorice allsorts vibes. 

ECOMM: Spring Racing
$380 The Iconic $380 David Jones
Manning Cartell Mint Alabaster Blazer & Pants

Time to suit up! Add some structure to your race-day look with this Manning Cartell mint blazer and pants combo.

ECOMM: Spring Racing
$599 Blazer $399 Pants
Zimmermann Espionage Swing Yoke Dress

Hey, big spender! Pair this romantic Zimmermann swing dress with a knee-length boot or simple nude pump.

ECOMM: Spring Racing
$1250 Zimmermann $1250 David Jones

