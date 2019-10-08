Love & Hip Hop’s Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels Get Married Days After Announcing Pregnancy

Double congratulations are in order for Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels

The Love & Hip Hop duo announced that they were expecting recently, and now they've also revealed to the world that they've tied the knot. The couple walked down the aisle on October 7, and both posted a video of their glamorous rings on their Instagram pages with the cutest captions.

"Married. Thank you to my brother @edendiamonds for designing our wedding bands. 10-7-19 MR. & Mrs. Samuels," Erica posted. Sweet and simple! Never ones to shy away from the spotlight, the pair announced their pregnancy in an exclusive video and shared more about their journey to parenthood. While excited, they also expressed that they have their fair share of nerves. 

"Wow, wow, it's a big deal! Very big deal. I didn't know I was capable of doing this," Safaree shared. "I'm excited!" The two have already been very open about their relationship and their pregnancy. Erica reposted multiple well-wishes from friends and family to her Instagram stories. 

One thing's for sure, these two superstars know how to hustle, and they're going to make sure their baby does exactly the same. 

"We're going to be selective but at the same time, this baby will come out of the womb working," he joked in the pregnancy reveal video. "I was working very early. I'm about to pull a DJ Khaled. As soon as this baby comes out, we are working."

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Samuels! 

